Carvana Aktie
WKN DE: A2DPW1 / ISIN: US1468691027
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07.07.2026 14:14:21
Carvana Expands Same Day Vehicle Delivery In Greater Milwaukee Area
(RTTNews) - Carvana Co. (CVNA), an online platform for buying and selling cars, Tuesday announced that it is expanding the same day vehicle delivery to customers in the greater Milwaukee area. Now, select local customers can receive their vehicles on the same day they place an order on Carvana.com.
With this feature, even customers interested in selling their vehicles through the company, can utilize same-day pickup and drop-off after completing Carvana's online vehicle appraisal process.
Initially, the same day service was launched in Arizona and is currently available in select markets across more than 20 states. The company plans to continue scaling the offering regionally as it expands its logistics and reconditioning infrastructure.
In pre-market activity, CVNA shares were trading at $70.65, up 0.38% on the New York Stock Exchange.
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