Carvana Aktie
WKN DE: A2DPW1 / ISIN: US1468691027
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28.07.2026 14:49:15
Carvana Introduces Same-Day Vehicle Delivery For Greater Fort Myers Customers
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Carvana Co. (CVNA) announced the expansion of same-day vehicle delivery for customers in the greater Fort Myers area.
Under this, Fort Myers customers selling their vehicles to Carvana can also schedule pickup or drop-off as soon as the same day after completing the company's online vehicle appraisal process.
This initiative is backed by Carvana's first-party logistics network and regional Inspection and Reconditioning Centers.
"We are proud to have served car buyers and sellers in the Fort Myers area for many years, and we're excited to continue improving the experience with the introduction of as-soon-as same-day delivery," said Jacqueline Hearns, Carvana's Senior Director of Market Operations and Expansion.
In the pre-market hours, CVNA is trading at $64.18, up 0.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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