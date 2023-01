Carvana Is Down 95% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street loves a good story, and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) had one, with its fancy used car "vending machines" and online business model.But investors are notoriously fickle, frequently moving to newer stories when old ones grow tired. Given the 95% price decline in Carvana's stock over the past year, it's pretty clear that Mr. Market's infatuation has ended. Is this an opportunity to get in on the cheap, or a warning sign that Carvana's future is troubled?Carvana is trying to upend the used car market, which is fairly fragmented and, with a few exceptions, has not kept up with modern times. Sure, CarMax (NYSE: KMX) and new car dealers that also sell used autos have material online presences, but pay attention to the smaller places selling cars near you. There's likely a big difference. The new car dealers, meanwhile, would rather you buy a new car than a used one, so the investment incentives in the used car arena aren't the same as for a CarMax, which itself is predominantly a brick-and-mortar operation.