Carvana Shares Drive 15% Higher Monday on Vote of Confidence

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading online retailer of used vehicles, jumped over 15% higher Monday as of 3 p.m. ET, starting the week off on a positive note. The company's stock price has been on a roller-coaster ride since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the details driving Carvana shares higher Monday.The good news for Carvana investors is that Piper Sandler's analyst, Alexander Potter, believes the used car retailer is undervalued and has sizable upside at these prices. Potter upgraded Carvana's stock from neutral to overweight (meaning: buy), and while he cut Carvana's price target from $98 per share down to $73 per share, that still suggests the online retailer's current price of $41 is grossly undervalued.Image source: Carvana.