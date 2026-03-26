Amazon Aktie

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WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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26.03.2026 20:45:00

Carvana Soared 8,800%, but Is Amazon About to Put a Stop to Its Lucrative Growth?

Investors who saw Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) vision and believed in it were brave and risk-tolerant. And if they were lucky enough to invest at the beginning of 2023, they enjoyed a huge turnaround in the business, with a hypothetical $10,000 investment growing to roughly $890,340 by the end of 2025.That growth caught the eye of investors as well as competitors, with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) flexing its e-commerce muscles and joining the fray. But don't panic, Carvana investors! Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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