|
16.12.2022 16:45:00
Carvana Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Like many other growth-dependent technology and e-commerce stocks, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has seen a huge valuation pullback across 2022's trading. The automotive online retail platform's share price has fallen 98% year to date and nearly 99% from the peak of $370 per share that it reached in the summer of 2021. Should investors pounce on the staggering valuation pullback, or is this a case where the underlying business looks flawed to the point that a long-term investment in the stock is too risky? Read on to see why these Motley Fool contributors have differing notions about what comes next for Carvana stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!