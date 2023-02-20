Carvana Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has emerged as a battleground stock in recent months after the online used car dealer plunged sharply last year.No stock loses 98% of its value by accident, and Carvana certainly has its share of problems. The company has never been profitable on a GAAP basis, and it's been hit by multiple headwinds in recent months, including rising interest rates (which make car loans more expensive), falling used car prices (which cause inventory to depreciate), and an ill-timed acquisition of the ADESA car auction platform.With the stock down so far, is there a buying opportunity here or is this a value trap? To debate the subject, we asked a bull and a bear to weigh in on the stock.Continue reading