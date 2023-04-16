Carvana's Giant Crash: Before Betting on a Turnaround, Check Out This Stock First

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has been an abject disaster for investors, with skyrocketing cash burn and a mountain of debt it's struggling to deal with, and a stock down 97% from its high. Instead of buying Carvana and hoping for a turnaround, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD), an old-school car dealership owner that's proven it can make money while making the pivot to the tech-focused online experience car buyers want today. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 28, 2023. The video was published on April 16, 2023.