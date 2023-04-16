|
16.04.2023 11:07:00
Carvana's Giant Crash: Before Betting on a Turnaround, Check Out This Stock First
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has been an abject disaster for investors, with skyrocketing cash burn and a mountain of debt it's struggling to deal with, and a stock down 97% from its high. Instead of buying Carvana and hoping for a turnaround, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD), an old-school car dealership owner that's proven it can make money while making the pivot to the tech-focused online experience car buyers want today. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 28, 2023. The video was published on April 16, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
