Carvana's Turnaround Could Be Just Beginning

Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) shares soared 34% in the wake of its first-quarter earnings report on May 1, resulting in a year-to-date gain of 130% as of market close May 6. The stock has been an absolute rocket ship this past year and is up 3,100% from its early December 2022 low.Investors who were down on the stock likely believed the company was just another tech meme boosted by the pandemic and expected it to fail along with the collapse of the used car market. Carvana became the most hated stock in the market, with the highest short ratio of 88% in 2023.But Carvana brought significant value to retail customers with its online shopping approach. Car buyers are fed up with the lack of price transparency at dealerships, and Carvana stands out as the only company offering a simple one-click transaction process along with an industry-leading seven-day free-return policy.