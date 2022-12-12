CARVEL INTRODUCES NEW WINTER TREATS INSPIRED BY KIT KAT® DUOS

The lineup takes fan-favorite strawberry and holiday staple mint flavors and combines them with hot fudge and KIT KATS® to create delicious new mashups

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, two is better than one. Carvel is taking that to heart, and today introduced its new lineup of winter treats inspired by the flavors of KIT KAT® DUOS. For a limited time, fans can choose between two Sundae Dasher® options featuring Carvel's popular mint or strawberry soft serve, layered with crunchy KIT KATS® and hot fudge for the ultimate DUOS inspired treat.

"The holidays are a time of celebration, and we want to give fans a way to CARVELebrate all of the season's special moments and traditions," said Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing, Carvel. "Mint is a quintessential winter flavor, and it's one of our top-selling flavors year-round. We've also seen a lasting love for strawberry, a flavor Carvel fans have been enjoying this year following our Strawberry Crunchies launch."

Carvel has worked alongside the KIT KAT® DUOS culinary team to capture both the delicious flavor combinations of DUOS and the iconic KIT KAT® crunch. Available for a limited time starting today, fans can CARVELebrate with a variety of treats, including:

Strawberry KIT KAT DUOS Sundae Dasher®: Layers of strawberry soft serve, hot fudge and chopped KIT KATS®, topped with whipped cream and chopped KIT KATS®.

Layers of strawberry soft serve, hot fudge and chopped KIT KATS®, topped with whipped cream and chopped KIT KATS®. Mint KIT KAT DUOS Sundae Dasher®: Layers of mint soft serve, hot fudge and chopped KIT KATS , topped with whipped cream and chopped KIT KATS®.

Layers of mint soft serve, hot fudge and chopped , topped with whipped cream and chopped KIT KATS®. Strawberry Flying Saucer®: Strawberry soft serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer® chocolate wafers.

Strawberry soft serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer® chocolate wafers. Mint Flying Saucer®: Mint soft serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer® chocolate wafers.

Mint soft serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer® chocolate wafers. Strawberry Soft Serve: Strawberry blended with creamy Carvel ice cream.

Strawberry blended with creamy Carvel ice cream. Mint Soft Serve: Mint blended with creamy Carvel ice cream.

Carvel's winter lineup builds upon the brand's "Make it a CARVELebration" campaign, which encourages fans to celebrate all of life's special moments and sweeten any occasion with Carvel, such as the holidays and other winter traditions.

Fans can also treat themselves while they treat others this season by earning a $5 Carvel Reward Card with the purchase of $25 in Carvel gift cards, available now through Dec. 31.*

The Carvel strawberry and mint treats are available at participating Carvel shoppes, for pickup or delivery on Carvel.com or delivered at home through food delivery platforms, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy their ice cream without leaving the warmth of home. Pricing varies by shoppe. To find a Carvel shoppe and delivery availability near you, visit Carvel.com.

*Buy $25 in gift cards, get a $5 Reward!

Valid 11/1/22 – 12/31/22 for purchase of gift card(s) totaling a minimum of $25 in one transaction. $5 Reward Card is awarded with qualifying purchase and available for redemption from 1/1/23-2/28/23 at participating locations until total balance is redeemed. $5 Reward Card may not be combined with any other Rewards, bundle, coupon or offer and may not be sold, transferred, reproduced or altered in any fashion.

About Carvel Ice Cream

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently has more than 400 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook.

