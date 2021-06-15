Carver Road Hospitality to Introduce First Concept at Resorts World Las Vegas This December

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Road Hospitality will introduce Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas this December, the hospitality company's first concept to be announced since launching in fall 2020. The 14,500-square-foot restaurant, the city's largest luxury steakhouse and the resort's only steak-focused outlet, will offer a contemporary take on the classic steakhouse experience.

Carversteak, designed by award-winning international design studio DesignAgency, boasts a mid-century modern aesthetic with a rich palette inspired by Las Vegas landscape. The design team conceived a sensory experience for guests with a series of original highlights such as The Knife Shop and Scotch Room, both of which double as private dining rooms. An expansive 70-foot honed quartzite stone bar leads to the main dining floor and 3,500-square-foot terrace complete with a bar, dining and lounge gardens overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant's interior serves as a gallery for the range of rotating digital and traditional art pieces alongside a state-of-the-art lighting and sound system.

"Carversteak is a new spin on the classic steakhouse," said Sean Christie, CEO of Carver Road Hospitality. "Drawing on elements from the past paired with new techniques both front- and back-of-house, we are reimagining the steakhouse concept for today's Las Vegas guests looking for a novel experience, but still comforted by the classics. The multi-faceted and beautifully designed restaurant, which will evolve in mood and tone as the night progresses, will strive for excellence every step of the way."

To help execute its vision, Carver Road has partnered with A Perfect Bite, headed by well-placed industry veteran Oliver Wharton.

Taking the classic preparations of steakhouse staples and infusing them with seasonal ingredients, the Carversteak philosophy is backed with a sustainable ethos. Thick dry-aged American cuts will headline the steak program, accentuated by global artisan beef producers and Japanese-certified Wagyu cuts. Guests can expect signature dishes such as a 12-hour Slow-Roasted Prime Rib and Lobster Thermidor en Croûte, and playful items like Caviar Poppers and Wagyu Mini Cheesesteak Bites. Sumptuous vegan offerings will also abound.

Carversteak's beverage program, helmed by Carver Road Hospitality's Vice President of Beverage and Hospitality Culture Francesco Lafranconi, will feature an extensive collection of approachable wines, in addition to some of the most sought-after vintages, plus a curated whisk(e)y collection to be housed in a polished tasting room. The mixology experience on the terrace will showcase an "Avant-Garden" spin on classic and contemporary cocktails influenced by the onsite herb garden to include a collection of mint varietals.



A standout feature sure to appeal to today's business traveler includes the spacious main bar and lounge. Offering the full menu, 24 bar seats and abundant lounge seating, the space will feature a 30-foot LCD screen displaying art and sporting events.

About Carver Road Hospitality

Founded by top-tier hospitality executive Sean Christie, and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas, Carver Road Hospitality invests in, develops, operates and markets lifestyle hotels, restaurants, lounges, and other hospitality concepts. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and New York City. For additional information and to follow Carver Road Hospitality, visit linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

