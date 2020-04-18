Carville's Auto Mart adjusts its policies during the crisis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carville's Auto Mart has made some changes to its internal policies regarding how to best serve the community during the current crisis. While many other businesses have been adjusting how things are done, the staff at Carville's Auto Mart have been working to do the same. The new policies are intended to protect the community while still being able to serve it.

The dealership itself is being regularly cleaned even while closed off. Any communication will be done online or over the phone. Customers can still request test drives with the added knowledge that cars are deep cleaned before and after every test drive. Any paperwork that needs to be finalized will be taken care of in the service annex which is sterilized after each use.

The service center is still open by appointment as is the rest of Carville's Auto Mart. Customers who need repairs or want to shop around can reach out to the dealership via their website or various social media platforms. The most direct way to contact Carville's Auto Mart is to call the dealership at 970-241-5370.

SOURCE Carville's Auto Mart