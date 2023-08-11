CASA AZUL TEQUILA WELCOMES FIVE-TIME MAJOR CHAMPION AND FORMER WORLD #1 BROOKS KOEPKA TO ITS ROSTER OF INFLUENTIAL INVESTORS, DURING NATIONAL GOLF MONTH

Icons in Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle Partner with Award-Winning Spirits Brand

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off his history-making win at the 2023 PGA Championship, Casa Azul® welcomes its latest partner and investor, Brooks Koepka. Koepka joins a growing roster of influential investors who share a passion for quality and performance at the highest levels, values that are fundamental to Casa Azul and its founder, beverage icon Lance Collins.

Casa Azul Tequila Soda launched in August 2022, followed by the award-winning Casa Azul Organic Tequila debuting in May 2023. The brand continues a legacy of better-for-you products from Lance Collins, the serial beverage entrepreneur behind Fuze®, CORE Hydration®, and BODYARMOR®. Casa Azul Tequila Sodas feature real tequila instead of the malt liquor often found in hard seltzers, and Casa Azul's Organic Tequila is crafted from single estate agaves, farmed organically and developed using time-honored traditions from a multi-generational family of distillers and agave farmers.

"We're passionate about creating amazing Tequila, and we've always been inspired by Brooks Koepka and his passion on and off the greens," said Collins. "We share his commitment to excellence and we're honored to welcome him into the blue house."

Koepka has five major championship wins to his name and was the first golfer to win consecutive titles in two Majors, the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship, simultaneously. Outside of golf, Brooks is a thoughtful investor, partnered with iconic brands in a wide range of industries.

On how he approaches his career, both on the green and in business, Koepka shared, "Being passionate about something means you're always evolving and looking for ways to improve. Lance Collins and Casa Azul saw a clear opportunity to create products that taste amazing because they're crafted the right way. I'm excited to invest in a brand that's bringing innovation and integrity to Tequila."

Koepka joins a blue house of passionate partners: Casa Azul launched its Organic Tequila with Mexican-born actress and fashion icon Eiza González, underscoring the influence of modern Mexico and the popularity of tequila on the world's stage. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is partnered with two-time national champion and football icon Travis Kelce. Most recently, Casa Azul announced U.S. Women's Open Champion and golf icon Michelle Wie West as an investor and partner.

About CASA AZUL®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered better-for-you products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila and RTD markets. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is a better-for-you organic, plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The debut line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Tequila Blanco, Casa Azul Tequila Reposado, and Casa Azul Tequila Añejo, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for anytime and anywhere, at only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol. To learn more, visit www.casaazulspirits.com.

