Casetext, Leader in Legal AI Innovation, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for the leader in legal AI innovation, Casetext.

5W is responsible for media relations management on behalf of Casetext, ensuring that the brand's game-changing AI innovations are amplified across the broader media landscape.

"Casetext is a trailblazer within the legal industry that is helping countless law professionals better serve their clients – we are thrilled to boost their awareness," said 5WPR Co-CEO, . "This client is a great addition to our portfolio, sitting at the intersection of our immense legal experience and work with emerging and established tech leaders, and we are confident we will deliver impactful results on this campaign."

"Legal technology is a very small niche generally covered only by a handful of bloggers," said Pablo Arredondo, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Casetext. "5W was undaunted; their amazing team obtained—and coached us through—multiple opportunities to get our message out to national audiences. 5W was a huge part of our successful CoCounsel launch."

5WPR uses its tight-knit media connections and industry knowledge to its advantage – clients are routinely placed in top-tier media stories including profile pieces, current event commentary, and more.

About Casetext

Casetext has led innovation in legal AI since 2013, applying cutting-edge AI to the law to create solutions that enable attorneys to provide higher-quality representation to more clients, enhance efficiency and accuracy, and gain a competitive advantage. Their leadership and contributions in legal AI have been recognized worldwide, including receipt of the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneer award for the development of AI-powered brief analysis tool CARA AI. Today, over 10,000 law firms—from solos and small practices to more than 40 Am Law 200 firms—rely on Casetext to elevate the quality of their law practice. Most recently, Casetext launched CoCounsel, the world's first AI legal assistant. It was featured across major publications including Morning Joe, The New York Times, and Buzzfeed. .

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

