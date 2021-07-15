CASETiFY Designs New Collection Around Beloved Disney Princess Characters

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CASETiFY announced its latest collection with Disney, debuting a new campaign titled "Be Your Own Princess." The fourth installment of this collaboration joins Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration, with the collection launching online at www.casetify.com/disney-princess . Eager fans can sign up now for the waitlist, which grants priority access on launch day, July 29.

Inspired by the concept "Be Your Own Princess," CASETiFY looks to the whimsical spirit and unwavering strength of Disney Princess characters to create a bold collection of protective accessories. Customers are invited to shop special designs including fan-favorites Disney's Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Mulan, and Tiana featured on the brand's signature phone case styles. Fans will be delighted to find special accessories designed after each Disney Princess character's personality, with sticker-style icons playfully arranged in striking colorways. Additionally, Disney fans can step into the spotlight with the new Princess Pocket Mirror Case—a reflective iPhone case designed to showcase self-love. As the ultimate nod to "Be Your Own Princess," customers are encouraged to make their case truly one-of-a-kind by selecting their favorite Disney Princess from the lineup and adding their name or monogram to the custom creation. The collection supports a range of iPhone sizes retailing $35-75 USD, with case types including the popular drop-proof Impact Series and Custom Mirror Case, in addition to two brand new case types: the Glitter Impact Case and Ultra Compostable Case—CASETiFY's latest release in sustainable accessories.

"The most magical thing about Disney Princesses is that everyone can be one," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "Their charisma, kindness and bravery inspires us to be our own true, authentic self while celebrating what makes each one of us unique—a core value to the members of our own community,"

The collection joins an exciting roster of brand partners for CASETiFY, as the lifestyle brand celebrates 10 years since its founding this fall. In honor of the milestone, CASETiFY is teaming up with special partners to launch new products under limited releases, with styles dropping every month. In this collection, fans will be able to shop the brand's first Beaded Phone Strap, fashioned with pearly beads and gemstones, retailing for $45 USD. Designs in the collection expand to more complementing tech accessories, with Disney Princess patterns taking to AirPods cases and the new Custom AirTag Holder, constructed in sustainably sourced materials and outfitted with a metal hook to clip onto virtually anything.

