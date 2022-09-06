Casey Quirk Admits Kevin Gallagher as Principal

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casey Quirk , a leading asset management strategy consultant globally and a Deloitte business, is pleased to announce that Kevin Gallagher has been admitted as principal.

Gallagher, who was formerly a senior manager, has spent nearly 10 years at Casey Quirk providing strategic advice to clients in the investment management industry. Leaders in asset and wealth management rely on his knowledgeable insights and counsel when confronted with their most important and challenging decisions. Gallagher has worked onsite with many of the world's largest investment firms in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia, leveraging his experience in retail asset management and fund distribution; organization and operating model design (including compensation plan development); and M&A strategy/integration.

Gallagher also helps lead Casey Quirk's research efforts into key areas affecting the future of asset management, including post-merger integration, digital assets, and new ways of advising retail investors.

"We applaud Kevin on his continued success at Casey Quirk," said Yariv Itah, managing principal of Casey Quirk. "He is highly valued by our clients across the globe and contributes to the strong strategic advice for which our team is known."

Kevin is a cum laude graduate of Yale University and is a CFA charter holder. He lives in Connecticut.

Casey Quirk, a business of Deloitte Consulting LLP, is a leading management consultancy that focuses solely on advising asset management firms. Casey Quirk was established in 2002 and acquired by Deloitte in 2016. The organization has advised a majority of the 50 largest asset management organizations worldwide, including eight of the top 10. Casey Quirk provides senior leadership teams with broad business strategy reviews; investment positioning and strategy consulting; market opportunity evaluations; organizational design; ownership and incentive structuring; and transaction due diligence. For more information, please visit www.caseyquirk.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casey-quirk-admits-kevin-gallagher-as-principal-301617494.html

SOURCE Casey Quirk