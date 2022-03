Casey's General Stores: 3 Takeaways

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a good time to be catering to hungry drivers. Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) just reported strong sales growth through late January as traffic jumped at its fuel pumps and inside its stores.Sure, the convenience store retailer's results were lifted by unusually weak year-ago metrics due to the pandemic. But Casey's success in areas like breakfast, pizza, and fuel sales suggests solid returns for investors going forward.Let's dive right in.Continue reading