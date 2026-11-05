Casey's General Stores Has Fallen 10% Since Reporting Earnings. Is It a Buy in November?

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) is a fast-growing convenience store chain, but investors weren't particularly excited by its fiscal first-quarter 2027 earnings results. Even after regaining some ground, the stock is still down 10% from its pre-earnings level as of this writing. That's probably not enough of a decline to make this stock worth buying as November gets underway. Here's why.

Casey's General Stores' business didn't fall off a cliff in the fiscal first quarter of 2027. Earnings rose 27% year over year, with same-store sales (excluding gasoline) up 3.2%. That's not exactly bad, given that consumers are increasingly watching their budgets, but the same-store sales growth rate was lower than a year ago and the lowest in five quarters. Meanwhile, gallons of gasoline sold fell slightly year over year, which is notable because fuel sales are what get people into a Casey's store.

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