05.11.2026 14:15:00

Casey's General Stores Has Fallen 10% Since Reporting Earnings. Is It a Buy in November?

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) is a fast-growing convenience store chain, but investors weren't particularly excited by its fiscal first-quarter 2027 earnings results. Even after regaining some ground, the stock is still down 10% from its pre-earnings level as of this writing. That's probably not enough of a decline to make this stock worth buying as November gets underway. Here's why.

Casey's General Stores' business didn't fall off a cliff in the fiscal first quarter of 2027. Earnings rose 27% year over year, with same-store sales (excluding gasoline) up 3.2%. That's not exactly bad, given that consumers are increasingly watching their budgets, but the same-store sales growth rate was lower than a year ago and the lowest in five quarters. Meanwhile, gallons of gasoline sold fell slightly year over year, which is notable because fuel sales are what get people into a Casey's store.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:51 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09:03 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen