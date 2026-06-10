Casey's General Stores Shares Surge 16%

(RTTNews) - Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) shares jumped 16.10 percent, gaining $122.53 to $883.71 on Wednesday possibly after the convenience store operator reported strong fourth-quarter results, raised its dividend, and outlined an optimistic growth outlook for fiscal 2027.

The stock is currently trading at $883.71, compared with its previous close of $761.18 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $800.65 and traded between $793.01 and $886.48. Trading volume reached 399,089 shares, compared with its average volume of 588,682 shares.

Net income surged 65.5% to $162.7 million from $98.3 million a year earlier, while earnings per share increased 66.2% to $4.37 from $2.63. Revenue rose 14.5% to $4.57 billion from $3.99 billion, supported by strong sales performance and higher fuel margins. The company also expanded its share repurchase authorization to $1 billion and approved a 14% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share, marking its 27th consecutive annual dividend increase.

Casey's shares have traded between $488.91 and $901.00 over the past 52 weeks.