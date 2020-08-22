Cash Collection and Credit Management with Klass Academy

GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What is Klass Academy?

Klass Academy produces and markets Blended Training and Services for Finance, Sales & Order to Cash departments of companies. The start-up, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland is active in local and international markets.

In 2002 Klara Boor and Steve Savva - Finance professionals with many years of experience in executing strategies and training people - met at an International Credit Management conference in Brussels. They became friends. Klara headed Credit Management of a leading global engineering firm in Switzerland; Steve directed a Credit Management Training company, with international coverage, in England.

Seeing many companies struggling to grow organically under constant cost pressure; they seized a unique opportunity to enhance team performances building on the concept of "Blended Learning". Klass Academy is the brand name born out of "KLA" for Klara and "SS" being Steve's initials. "Klass" also refers to the superior educational experience learners can benefit from. Klara and Steve was joined by a group of like-minded professionals and launched Klass Academy in June, 2020.

"We believe productivity is the result of a good technical knowledge, continuous learning, and workplace happiness." Klara Boor, Founding Partner

Finance. Sales. Order to Cash.

Klass Academy offers hands-on training and services to Finance, Sales and Order to Cash business professionals, and teams of those companies which grant credit to their customers. The start-up's focus in 2020 is on Cash Collection and Credit Management.

Klass Academy's Blended Learning – means digital and live learning – is recommended for those who need to chase customers for payments or have to communicate with customers about financial and credit matters.

Blended Learning

Through effective training, people grow in knowledge and confidence. Understanding profit objectives and time pressure on companies, Klass Academy offers:



Digital Training: It consists of e-classes learners can take anytime. They are delivered in micro-units, including interactive exercises, and dialogues.

Virtual Coaching: This is where learners discuss specific questions with seasoned professionals in an online classroom. The theme and content are shaped by the delegates attending the session.

Live Courses: They are held in Europe , Middle East , Asia , and Africa . They provide learners with in-depth knowledge, real life examples and interactive workshops.

Klass Academy's Blended Learning courses are not about passive listening and taking notes. They are interactive and practical, providing techniques that professionals can use in their workplace immediately. Gaming and friendly competition amongst learners is the notion promoted across all trainings.

Profitable Growth

In the long run, it is a motivated and well-trained team that brings success. Commitment to employee growth, recognising abilities, seeking out individual goals, enables companies to boost morale, increase productivity, and ultimately improve results.

The founders' 50 years proven track-record working with businesses, including Fortune 500 companies enables people development, and enhancement of Finance and Sales processes.

"With our "Best in Klass" training our aim is to help our clients achieve their goals!" Steve Savva, Founding Partner

