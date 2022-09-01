Cash market trading volumes in August

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €99.23 billion in August (previous year: €110.64 billion).€96.65 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €106.74 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.2 billion (previous year: €4.85 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €2.58 billion (previous year: €3.9 billion).*By type of asset class, equities accounted for €81.6 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €16.38 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.2 billion, in certificates €1.0 billion and in funds €0.06 billion.The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in August was SAP SE with €3.6 billion. Delivery Hero SE led the MDAX with €857 million, while SMA Solar Technology led the SDAX index with €219 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €610 million.Trading volumes August 2022 in billion euros: Xetra Frankfurt Total Equities 80.40 1.2 81.6 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 16.25 0.13 16.38 Bonds - 0.2 0.2 Funds - 0.06 0.06 Other Instruments - 1.0 1.0 Aug ‘22 in total 96.65 2.58 99.23 Aug ‘21 in total 106.74 3.9 110.64Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE). *The trading volumes of Tradegate Exchange will be published by the company itself with immediate effect and can be found on Tradegate Exchange. They are no longer shown in Deutsche Börse Group's cash market statistics, as Tradegate Exchange is no longer consolidated due to changes in the ownership structure.Media contact:Susanne Ceplak-Wagner+49-(0) 69-2 11-1 60 78media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com