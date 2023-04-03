|
03.04.2023 15:30:00
Cash market trading volumes in March 2023
Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €140.21 billion in March (previous year: €217.01 billion / previous month: €113.31 billion).€136.42 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €212.14 billion / previous month €110.38 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.93 billion (previous year: €9.22 billion / previous month: €5.52 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.79 billion (previous year: €4.87 billion / previous month: €2.93 billion).By type of asset class, equities accounted for €116.44 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €21.43 billion. Turnover in bonds was €1.05 billion, in certificates €1.24 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in March was Allianz SE with €6.41 billion. Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €1.55 billion, while SMA Solar Techn. AG led the SDAX index with €341.70 million. In the ETF segment the iShares EURO STOXX Banks 30-15 UCITS generated the largest volume with €1.03 billion.Trading volumes March 2023 in billion euros: Xetra Frankfurt Total Equities 115.09 1.35 116.44 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 21.27 0.16 21.43 Bonds - 1.05 1.05 Funds - 0.05 0.05 Other Instruments 0.07 1.18 1.24 Mar ‘23 in total 136.42 3.79 140.21 Feb ‘23 in total 110.38 2.93 113.31 Mar ‘22 in total 212.14 4.87 217.01Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE). Due to adjustments in the ownership structure of Tradegate Exchange with effect from July 2022, the trading volumes of Tradegate Exchange will no longer be reported in Deutsche Börse Group's cash market statistics. The trading volumes of Tradegate Exchange will be published by the company itself and can be found on Tradegate Exchange. Media contact:Carsten Kipper+49-69-2 11-1 56 54media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com
