Cash market trading volumes in May

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €161.6 billion in May (previous year: €157.6 billion).€138.1 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €128.1 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €6.3 billion (previous year: €6.4 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3 billion (previous year: €4.3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €20.5 billion (previous year: €25.2 billion).By type of asset class, equities accounted for €135.3 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €24.5 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.2 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in May was Allianz SE with €5.8 billion. Rheinmetall AG led the MDAX with €1.6 billion, while VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG led the SDAX index with €377 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1 billion.Trading volumes May 2022 in billion euros: Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate Gesamt Equities 117.0 1.3 17.0 135.3 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 21.1 0.1 3.2 24.5 Bonds - 0.3 0.2 0.5 Funds - 0.1 0.1 0.2 Other Instruments - 1.2 - 1.2 May ‘22 in total 138.1 3.0 20.5 161.6 May ‘21 in total 128.1 4.3 25.2 157.6Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).