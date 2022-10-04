Cash Market trading volumes in September

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €113.63 billion in September (previous year: €135.11 billion / previous month: €99.23 billion).€111.11 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €131.14 billion / previous month €96.65 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.05 billion (previous year: €5.96 billion/ previous month: €4.2 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €2.51 billion (previous year: €3.97 billion /previous month: €2.58 billion).*By type of asset class, equities accounted for €92.71 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €19.53 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.23 billion, in certificates €1.11 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in September was VOLKSWAGEN AG with €4.09 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.22 billion, while VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG led the SDAX index with €149 million. In the ETF segment, as in the previous month, the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €812 million.Trading volumes September 2022 in billion euros: Xetra Frankfurt Total Equities 91.72 0.99 92.71 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 19.40 0.13 19.53 Bonds - 0.23 0.23 Funds - 0.05 0.05 Other Instruments - 1.11 1.11 Sep ‘22 in total 111.11 2.51 113.63 Sep ‘21 in total 131.14 3.97 135.11 Aug ‘22 in total 96.65 2.58 99.23Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).* The trading volumes of Tradegate Exchange will be published by the company itself with immediate effect and can be found on Tradegate Exchange. They are no longer shown in Deutsche Börse Group's cash market statistics, as Tradegate Exchange is no longer consolidated due to changes in the ownership structure.