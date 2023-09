Cash payments rise in UK as people seek ways to manage budgets

Number of payments using coins and notes rose 7% last year amid cost of living crisis, after a decade of declineCash has mounted a comeback in the UK, with payments made using notes and coins increasing for the first time in a decade, data shows.Cash use has been in long-term decline, but the banking body UK Finance said the cost of living crisis had prompted many people to turn back to “tangible” physical money to help them manage their budgets. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel