01.02.2023 13:00:00
Cash Tender Offer for 7.00% BellSouth Debentures, Corporate-Backed Trust Securities, Symbol KTBA (CUSIP No. 22080E205) at $19.00 per Certificate
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 745 Capital LLC has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all outstanding Structured Products Corp. CorTSSM Trust for BellSouth Debentures, 7.00% Corporate-Backed Trust Securities Certificates (the "Certificates") (CUSIP No. 22080E205) (OTCMKTS: KTBA) (Bloomberg: KTBA
The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00p.m. EST, on March 10, 2023 unless extended or earlier terminated (the "Expiration Time"). Holders who validly tender (and who do not validly withdraw) their Certificates prior to the Expiration Time will be entitled to receive $19.00 for each $25.00 principal amount of Certificates. Holders will not receive any accrued and unpaid interest on their Certificates that are accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer.
The Tender Offer is subject to the conditions in the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal. Provided that the conditions to the Tender Offer have been satisfied or waived, payment for the Certificates purchased in the Tender Offer will be made on or about March 17, 2023.
This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Certificates. 745 Capital LLC is making the offer only by the terms of the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal, copies of which may be obtained from InvestorCom, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, at ktba@investor-com.com or (203) 972-9300.About 745 Capital LLC
745 Capital LLC was incorporated in New York in 2022 and is not affiliated with the trust which issued the Certificates.Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the completion of the Tender Offer. Forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future. The Purchaser is not under any obligation to update its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contact: John Glenn Grau (203) 295-7841
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cash-tender-offer-for-7-00-bellsouth-debentures-corporate-backed-trust-securities-symbol-ktba-cusip-no-22080e205-at-19-00-per-certificate-301735557.html
SOURCE 745 Capital LLC
