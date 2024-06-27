Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.06.2024 05:39:04

CASI Pharma Receives Acquisition Proposal For Entire China Business; Stock Surges In After-hours

(RTTNews) - CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) said it received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated June 21, 2024, from Wei-Wu He, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive officer of the Company, to acquire the entire business operations of the Company in China and all license-in, distribution and related rights in Asia (excluding Japan) related to all of the company's pipeline products, including but not limited to EVOMELA, FOLOTYN, CNCT19, BI-1206, CB-5339,CID-103 and Thiotepa, for an aggregate purchase price of $40.0 million. The offer price includes assumption of up to $20.0 million of indebtedness of the company.

CASI closed Wednesday's regular trading at $3.58 down $0.04 or 1.24%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $2.28 or 63.73%.

CASI's Board and the Special Committee cautioned the company's shareholders and others considering trading the company's securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposed Transaction or any alternative strategic option that the company may pursue.

In addition, CASI Pharmaceuticals said that it plans to submit an Investigational New Drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for CID-103 for the treatment of antibody-mediated rejection in kidney transplant recipients by the end of 2024.

CID-103 is a fully human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody recognizing a unique epitope that has demonstrated an encouraging preclinical efficacy and safety profile compared to other anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CASI Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu CASI Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX knapp im Plus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte schlossen im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich fester in der Freitagssitzung. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen