26.04.2023 15:49:00
CASI Pharmaceuticals Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022
BEIJING, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) ("CASI" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 26, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.casipharmaceuticals.com/investor-relations/ as well as the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Rm 1701-1702, China Central Office Tower 1, No.81 Jianguo Road Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100025, China.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the Greater China market, leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of more than 100 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.
For more information, please contact:
Company Contact:
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Rui Zhang
240-864-2643
ir@casipharmaceuticals.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casi-pharmaceuticals-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2022-301808180.html
SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

