|
22.06.2024 15:38:36
Casino Group: Agreement with Rocca and Auchan Retail France for the sale of Codim 2
Casino Group has signed an agreement with Rocca and Auchan Retail France for the sale of its subsidiary Codim 2
Paris, 22 June 2024
Casino Group announces today that it has signed a unilateral purchase agreement for the sale of Codim 2, which operates 4 hypermarkets, 9 supermarkets, 3 cash & carries and 2 drive-throughs in Corsica, with sales of 332 million euros excluding taxes in 2023.
As part of the sale, Rocca Group has undertaken to take over all the stores, which will be operated under the Auchan banner, as well as all Codim 2 store and head office employees.
Completion of the sale is expected to take place after consultation with employee representative bodies and subject to clearance by the competent competition authorities.
***
This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not constitute, and should not be treated as, investment advice. It has no regard to the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any Receiver. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be considered by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.
***
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino Communications
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26
Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
|0,03
|-8,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.