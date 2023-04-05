Casino Group: Appointment of a CEO at Enseignes Casino

Appointment of Magali Daubinet-Salen as Chief Executive Officer of Casino Banners

Paris, 5 April 2023

Magali Daubinet-Salen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Casino Banners, which encompasses the #Hyper Frais, Casino Supermarchés and Casino Proximités stores.

She takes up her new position today, replacing Tina Schuler.

Also, Vincent Doumerc, Chief Executive Officer of Franprix, has been given additional responsibility for developing Leader Price, formerly part of Distribution Casino France.

Magali Daubinet-Salen joined Casino Group in 2007 as head of Management Control for the Easydis subsidiary.

From April 2011, she was Chief Financial Officer for various entities of Distribution Casino France (DCF: Easydis, Casino Supermarchés, Hypermarkets, etc.), before becoming Chief Operating Officer of DCF in charge of Finance from September 2020, then Chief Operating Officer in charge of Finance, Procurement and Logistics from January 2021.

A graduate of ESC Clermont Business School, she has been a member of the Casino Group Executive Committee since June 2022.

