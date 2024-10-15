|
15.10.2024 18:00:00
Casino Group: Appointment within Casino Group's central purchasing unit
Appointment within Casino Group's central purchasing unit
Paris, 15 October 2024
Béatrice AVRIL has been appointed Head of Food and Non-Food Purchasing for the Group at Achats Marchandises Casino (AMC).
Béatrice AVRIL, formerly Director of Private Label Food Purchasing, has been appointed Head of Food and Non-Food Purchasing for Casino Group at Achats Marchandises Casino (AMC). She will report to Hervé DAUDIN, Chairman of AMC and a member of Casino Group Executive Committee.
This appointment is effective from today.
***
Béatrice AVRIL holds a Master's degree in Purchasing and Innovation from KEDGE Business School and has over 20 years' experience in purchasing and retail. She has held different management positions within Casino Group, including Director of Private Label Food Purchasing and Market Director, managing FMCG purchasing portfolios.
Her expertise includes negotiation, management and strategic development of purchasing. She also contributed to the set up of the Auxo Private Label joint venture, strengthening synergies between Casino and Intermarché.
***
ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS
Charlotte Izabel - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 70 51 29
Investor Relations - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Communications Director
Christophe Piednoel - cpiednoel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 15 19 17 55
Stéphanie Abadie – sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel.: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
Press Office - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: 33 (0)1 53 65 24 78
