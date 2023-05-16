Casino Group Communication

Extension of the solicitation period for certain creditors

and bondholders of the Casino Group regarding the

possibility of initiating conciliation proceedings

Paris, 16 May 2023

In response to today's reports in the press and broadcast media and further to the press release issued on 24 April 2023, with regard to the solicitation of consents from certain Casino Group creditors and bondholders regarding the possibility of initiating conciliation proceedings to guide its upcoming discussions in connection with the TERACT project and the proposal of EP Global Commerce a.s., Casino reports that it is extending the solicitation period until 23 May 2023, at 17:00 CET.

The final decision to request the opening of conciliation proceedings remains subject to the approval of Casino’s Board of Directors.

It is reminded that Casino Group has appointed Kroll, as Tabulation and Information Agent for the purposes of the bondholder consultation (casino@is.kroll.com).

