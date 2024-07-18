Casino Group Communication

18.07.2024 23:00:00

Paris, 18 July 2024

Casino Group confirms that Casino Guichard Perrachon has been the subject of a preliminary investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF: Parquet National Financier) into facts likely to be qualified as price manipulation and private corruption dating back to 2018 and 2019, at the end of which an exchange phase with the PNF has been initiated. At this stage of the proceedings, Casino has not been referred to a criminal court.

Casino Group will communicate the outcome of the proceedings.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Attachment


