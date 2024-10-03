|
03.10.2024 20:04:02
Casino Group: Confirmation of a repayment to Quatrim secured bondholders
Confirmation of a repayment
to Quatrim secured bondholders
Paris, 3 October 2024
Following the sale on September 26, 2024 of a portfolio of real estate assets1, Casino Group announces that it has made yesterday a payment of €198.7m to holders of the secured bonds of its subsidiary Quatrim, including €190.4m in principal and €8.3m in accrued interest.
The nominal amount of Quatrim's secured bonds has thus been reduced to €300.5m.
In addition, an interest payment will take place on October 7 for an amount of €7.8m, in accordance with the documentation.
This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not constitute, and should not be treated as, investment advice. It has no regard to the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any Receiver. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be considered by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.
***
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 70 51 29
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Communications Department
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
1 https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/2024-09-27-PR-Real-estate-asset-sales.pdf
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
|0,04
|3,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.