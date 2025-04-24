Trade Republic in Österreich ab sofort "steuereinfach", kostenfreies Girokonto mit AT IBAN und 2,25 Prozent Zinsen p.a. auf das gesamte Guthaben! -w-

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853152 / ISIN: FR0000125585

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.04.2025 19:30:00

Casino Group: Confirmation of a repayment to Quatrim secured bondholders

Confirmation of a repayment to Quatrim secured bondholders

Paris, 24 April 2025

Casino Group announces that it has repaid, on April 24, 2025, €56.0 m of the secured debt
carried by its subsidiary Quatrim, including €55.8 m of principal and €0.2 m of accrued interest.

This transaction reduces, the nominal amount of the Quatrim secured bonds to €221 m.

This repayment brings to €99 million the total payments made to holders of Quatrim secured debt since the beginning of 2025 (€30 million on February 18, €12.9 million on April 7 and €56 million on April 24). In addition, €5.1 million in PIK interest were capitalized on April 7, 2025.

These various payments were financed by disposals carried out during Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, and take into account the proceeds from disposals realized, until the end of March 2025, as part of the transactions with Groupement Les Mousquetaires (press release of March 28, 2025) and Icade (press release of March 31, 2025).

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.04.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.04.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.25 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.04.25 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Handelsstreit: US-Anleger in Kauflaune -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht nach oben, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt ebenso höher notierte. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich in Grün. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag unentschlossen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen