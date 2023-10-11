|
11.10.2023 18:24:47
Casino Group: Extension of the accession period to the lock-up agreement
Extension of the accession period to the lock-up agreement relating to the financial restructuring of the Group
Paris, 11 October 2023
Further to its press release of 5 October 2023, Casino Group announces that it has extended until Friday 13 October 2023 at 18:00 (CET) the last accession date to accede to the lock-up agreement (the "Lock-up Agreement") relating to its financial restructuring entered into on 5 October 2023, in order to benefit from the support fee for acceding to the Lock-up Agreement (for unsecured creditors and holders of perpetual subordinated notes only) and the right to subscribe to the 275 million euros backstopped capital increase (see press release of 5 October 2023). The purpose of this extension is to respond to technical requirements.
Creditors holding Casino Group debt are invited to refer to the press release dated 5 October 2023 regarding the terms and conditions of accession to the Lock-up Agreement.
This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino – Communications Director
Nicolas BOUDOT - nboudot@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33 (0)6 79 61 40 99
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26
Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52
Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99
