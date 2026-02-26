Casino Group Net Sales Down In Q4, FY25; LFL Sales Edge Up

(RTTNews) - Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. or Casino Group (CGUIY.PK, Co.PA), a French mass-market retail group, reported Thursday lower net sales in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 on a reported basis, while sales edged up on a like-for-like basis.

In the fourth quarter, total net sales amounted to 2.18 billion euros, down 1.6 percent from last year on a reported basis. However, net sales edged up 0.5 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Convenience brands, comprising Monoprix, Franprix, Casino, Spar, Vival and Naturalia, generated net sales of 1.82 billion euros, down 2.2 percent on a reported basis and 0.2 percent LFL basis in a market environment impacted by a decline in sales of festive products at the end of the year.

Monoprix sales fell 0.5 percent to 1.09 billion, and sales were down 4.8 percent in Franprix and 6.6 percent in Casino. These were partly offset by a 4.3 percent increase in Naturalia sales.

Further, Cdiscount returned to growth in the fourth quarter net sales for the first time since third quarter of 2021. Cdiscount sales were 335 million euros for the quarter, up 3.7 percent, reflecting the dynamism of activity on the cdiscount.com website, both in terms of direct sales and the Marketplace.

In 2025, consolidated net sales amounted to 8.26 billion euros, down 2.5 percent on a reported basis, but up 0.5 percent LFL.

For the year, Gross merchandise volume was 12.80 billion euros, down 0.7 percent year-over-year.

Convenience brands' Gross merchandise volume was 9.95 billion euros, down 1.5 percent.

The company plans to publish its full fiscal 2025 results by March 31.

In Paris, the shares were trading 1.7 percent higher at 0.2400 euros.

