Casino Group: Q1 2024

FIRST-QUARTER 2024

Consolidated net sales of €2.1bn in Q1 2024 1 Convenience brands: €1.8bn (+0.1% on a same-store basis) Monoprix: €1.1bn (+0.7%) Franprix: €406m (+0.6%) Casino: €349m (-2.4%) Cdiscount: €242m (-21.1%) linked to the planned reduction in direct sales



Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments 2 of -€10m (vs. €35m in Q1 2023)





(vs. €35m in Q1 2023) Free cash flow excluding disposal plan/restructuring costs 3 of -€327m in Q1 2024 (-€226m in Q1 2023) after payment of social charges and tax debts placed under moratorium in 2023 (-153 M€)





(-€226m in Q1 2023) after payment of social charges and tax debts placed under moratorium in 2023 (-153 M€) Net financial debt 4 of €1.6bn at 31 March 2024 (€6.2bn at 31 December 2023)





(€6.2bn at 31 December 2023) Covenant 5



The Covenant net financial debt 6 / Covenant adjusted EBITDA 6 ratio stands at 4.89x It will be tested for the first time on September 30, 2025 (ratio to be met: 8.34x)





Asset disposals and loss of control



Conclusion of agreements with Auchan Retail France and Groupement Les Mousquetaires for the sale of 287 stores on 24 January 2024. The completion of the sales would take place in 3 waves by 1 st July 2024 Finalization of the sale of the 34% direct stake in Grupo Éxito for gross proceeds of $400m (€367m excluding fees) on 26 January 2024 Completion of GPA's capital increase on 14 March 2024, at which point the Group lost control and now holds 22.5% of GPA's capital



Financial restructuring closed on 27 March 2024 Change of control in favour of France Retail Holdings, the Consortium's controlling holding company Par value of gross debt and undated deeply subordinated notes reduced by €4.9bn Cash capital increase of €1.2bn



Net sales

Consolidated net sales amounted to €2.1bn in Q1 2024, down -3.8% both on a same-store1 and organic1 basis and -4.6% as reported after taking into account the effects of changes in scope (-1.3%) and fuel (-0.1%), and the calendar effect (+0.6%).

Convenience brands (Monoprix, Franprix and Casino) reported virtually stable net sales on a same-store basis (+0.1%) despite a high basis of comparison in Q1 2023.

Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023 Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022 Net sales by banner (in €m)



Q1

2024



Change Q1

2023



Change Same-store1 Organic7 Total Same-store1 Organic1 Total Monoprix 1,079 +0.7% +0.3% +0.9% 1,070 +4.2% +4.1% +0.6% Franprix2 406 +0.6% -3.3% -3.3% 420 +6.0% +3.6% +3.3% Casino2 349 -2.4% -2.6% -3.0% 360 +4.9% +2.5% +3.5% Convenience brands 1,834 +0.1% -1.1% -0.8% 1,850 +4.6% +3.6% +1.7% Cdiscount 242 -21.1% -21.1% -24.0% 318 -24.8% -24.8% -25.2% Other8 30 +3.3% +2.3% -25.3% 40 +1.3% -17.8% -17.0% CASINO GROUP 2,106 -3.8% -3.8% -4.6% 2,208 -2.4% -2.1% -3.6%

Monoprix recorded same-store sales growth of +0.7% over the quarter, reflecting the momentum of Monop (+2.7%) and Naturalia (+3.5%) banners and a stable performance from Monoprix City, impacted by disappointing textile sales (-3.2%) relating to insufficient inventory levels. This non-food performance at Monoprix City had an impact on food sales, which nevertheless remained positive (+1.8%), while the banner continued to win customers over the period (customer traffic up by +0.6%). Among the significant events of first-quarter 2024, Monoprix launched its new THL (Textiles, Home, Leisure) sales website in late February and continued to expand its store network, in particular opening its first store in Belgium (Waterloo) and a Monoprix City store in the western Paris suburb of Ville-d'Avray.

Franprix posted same-store sales growth of +0.6%, led by good customer traffic momentum (+1.7%) and double-digit growth in e-commerce (+16%), which continued to benefit from buoyant marketplace sales (Uber Eats, Deliveroo, etc.). The banner saw slower sales in the Paris suburbs (-0.7%), but growth of +1.1% and +4.1% in Paris and the provinces, respectively.

For Monoprix and Franprix, the challenge as from Q2 2024 will be increased competition in the Ile-de-France region as Casino supermarkets convert to Intermarché or Auchan.

Net sales by Casino brands (Vival, Spar, Petit Casino, etc.) fell by -2.4% on a same-store basis over the quarter, in an environment disrupted by the ongoing sale of Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets, which had a temporary impact on service levels at sales outlets. However, the franchise expansion strategy continued, with 53 franchises opened in France during the quarter and 26 stores transferred from an integrated to a franchise model over the period. Cdiscount sales 9 (-21% on a same-store basis) continue to be impacted by the rationalization of direct sales in favor of the Marketplace. Marketplace GMV 10 (-3.7%) accounted for 63.9% of Product GMV over the quarter (+7.2 pts year-on-year). Revenues from services (Marketplace, Advertising, B2C services and B2B activities) rose by +4% over the quarter.

over the quarter, in an environment disrupted by the ongoing sale of Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets, which had a temporary impact on service levels at sales outlets. However, the franchise expansion strategy continued, with 53 franchises opened in France during the quarter and 26 stores transferred from an integrated to a franchise model over the period.

Financial indicators

(in €m) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 106.3 144.9 Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments (9.6) 34.5 Free cash flow11 (327) (226) Net debt 1,593 4,492

Adjusted EBITDA12

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter came to €106m (-€10m after lease payments), compared with €145m in Q1 2023 (€35m after lease payments), i.e., a decrease of €39m.

(in €m) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Monoprix 72.7 92.3 -19.5 Franprix 20.7 33.8 -13.1 Casino 7.9 10.1 -2.2 Convenience brands 101.3 136.1 -34.8 Cdiscount 13.5 13.2 0.3 Other13 (8.6) (4.5) -4.1 Adjusted Group EBITDA 106.3 144.9 -38.6

Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA benefited from:

The recognition of a specific receivable of €7m and income of €5m spread over the life of the contract between Monoprix and Getir/Gorillas (contract terminated in Q3 2023)

€5m reduction in fees received following the sale of Sudeco, the management company sold by IGC in March 2023

€5m in sponsorship credits (no additional sponsorship credits were recognized in 2024)





Apart from these one-off items, the -€17m decline was mainly due to lower sales from Casino brands and lower margins at Franprix and Monoprix, the latter being impacted by the consequences of stable inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments2

(in €m) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Monoprix 1.5 26.5 -25.0 Franprix 0.1 15.0 -14.9 Casino (3.3) (0.7) -2.6 Convenience brands (1.6) 40.9 -42.5 Cdiscount 6.9 5.0 1.9 Other3 (14.9) (11.3) -3.6 Adjusted EBITDA after Group lease payments (9.6) 34.5 -44.1

Over the 12-month rolling period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, adjusted EBITDA after lease payments from continuing operations came to €275m.

In view of the Q1 2024 results, market trends observed to date and the anticipated adjusted EBITDA of the hypermarket and supermarket store network14 until its effective sale to Groupement Les Mousquetaires, Auchan and Carrefour, the Group estimates that the adjusted EBITDA after lease payments for 2024 of the consolidated entity (i.e. continuing and discontinued operations) will be lower than the amount of €126m15 set out in the consortium's business plan for adjusted EBITDA after lease payments for the 2024 financial year (cf. press release dated 21 December 2023).

It should be noted that Casino Group indicated in its 2023 Universal Registration Document that the EBITDA France 2024-2028 projections published by the Group in November 2023 were obsolete and that it gave no outlook for 2024.

Free cash flow16

In Q1 2024, free cash flow1 stood at -€327m (-€226m in Q1 2023) after payment of €153m in social security and tax debts placed under moratorium in 2023. Excluding this non-recurring amount of -€153m, free cash flow1 would stand at -€174m.

(in €m) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Operating cash flow (36) (3) o/w Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments (10) 35 o/w Other non-recurring cash items (28) (30) o/w Other items 2 (8) Net capex (93) (73) Income taxes (11) (1) o/w deferred 2023 charges (11) - Change in WC (187) (153) o/w deferred 2023 charges (142) - Free cash flow1 (327) (226)

Net financial debt17

At 31 March 2024, net financial debt stood at €1.6bn following the financial restructuring18, down €4.6bn on the end of 2023. As a reminder, adjusted net financial debt at December 31, 2023 (including the impact of the financial restructuring) amounted to €1,534m, as indicated in the 2023 Universal Registration Document.

In €m 31 Mar. 2024 31 Dec. 2023 Change 31 Dec. 23

adjusted19 Loans and borrowings 3,247 7,232 (3,985) 3,230 EMTN notes/HY CGP - 2,168 (2,168) 0 Reinstated Monoprix RCF/Casino Finance RCF 711 2,051 (1,340) 711 Reinstated Term Loan/Term Loan 1,410 1,425 (15) 1,410 HY Quatrim Notes 491 553 (62) 491 Confirmed credit lines – Monoprix 159 170 (11) 131 Cdiscount PGE 60 60 - 60 Other 416 805 (484) 427 Cash and cash equivalents (1,654) (1,051) (602) (1,696) Net financial debt 1,593 6,181 (4,587) 1,534 Net debt excluding Quatrim20 1,113 1,048

Covenant

It should be noted that, although the calculation is required by the loan documentation from Q1 2024, the covenant is indicative at this time (given the "holiday period”). The scope of the covenant test corresponds to the Group adjusted for Quatrim and, to a lesser extent, the subsidiaries Mayland in Poland and Wilkes in Brazil.

(in €m) At 31 March 2024 Covenant adjusted EBITDA 21 268 Covenant net financial debt 22 1,312 Covenant Net financial debt / Covenant-adjusted EBITDA 4.89x

The Covenant net financial debt covenant / Covenant adjusted EBITDA covenant ratio is therefore 4.89x. Application will be effective for the first time from 30 September 2025, with an initial required ratio of 8.34x.

Asset disposals and loss of control

Sale of Casino hypermarkets (HM) and supermarkets (SM)

At the end of May 2023, the Group undertook to sell up to 72 stores, representing sales of €502m excluding VAT in 2022, to Groupement Les Mousquetaires within three years23. Disposals will be completed on 30 June 2024 (7 HM having achieved sales excluding VAT of €128m in 2023) and on 30 September 2024 (49 SM and 16 Franprix/Leader Price/Casino having achieved sales excluding VAT of €319m in 2023), bearing in mind that Casino Group received an advance payment of €140m in September 2023.

In addition, on 24 January 2024, the Group announced that it had signed agreements with Auchan Retail France and Groupement Les Mousquetaires. These agreements provide for the sale of 287 stores (and their adjoining service stations), based on an enterprise value of between €1.3bn and €1.35bn excluding property, before the sale of inventories, from which various associated costs will have to be deducted, including the payment of trade payables and the effects of the subsequent reorganisation of warehouses and the Casino France head office. The sales will be completed in three waves, on 30 April, 31 May and 1 July 2024, after consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies.

As part of the memorandum of understanding signed with Groupement Les Mousquetaires, on 8 February 2024, Casino Group announced that it had reached an agreement with Carrefour for the sale of 25 stores (and their adjoining service stations) that were initially to be acquired by Groupement Les Mousquetaires.

Around 120 stores are expected to be transferred to Auchan Retail France, Groupement les Mousquetaires and Carrefour on 30 April 2024.

In addition, Purchasing partnerships will be strengthened with Intermarché and extended to Auchan. Casino Group will then be part of a set of powerful alliances representing a market share of almost 30% and covering a broad spectrum of large suppliers for a period of ten years. This partnership will be operational by next autumn for the 2024/2025 purchasing round. This project will enable the Group to improve its competitiveness in purchasing, despite the reduction in its size.

Sale of Grupo Éxito

On 26 January 2024, Casino Group announced that it had completed the sale of its 34% direct stake in Grupo Éxito to Grupo Calleja. GPA also tendered its 13% stake in Grupo Éxito to the sale. Casino Group collected gross proceeds of $400m from this transaction (€367m excluding fees as of the date of the sale24), while GPA received gross proceeds of $156m.

Loss of control of GPA

The capital increase of BRL 704 m (around €130m25) was completed on 14 March 2024, the date on which the Casino Group lost control. Following this operation, the Group holds 22.5% of GPA's capital (compared with 41% previously). This capital increase is accompanied by a change in the entity's governance.

The loss of control of GPA is reflected in the financial statements by:

- The derecognition of GPA's assets and liabilities held for sale, which were presented on a separate balance sheet line as from December 2023

- Recognition at fair value of the retained 22.5% interest in GPA's capital

- Recognition of a gain on disposal, essentially comprising the recycling of the negative translation reserve (-1.6 billion euros at December 31, 2023, Group share)

Financial restructuring closing

All of the transactions provided for in Casino's safeguard plan and the accelerated safeguard plans of its relevant subsidiaries26 approved by the Paris Commercial Court on 26 February 2024, were implemented on 27 March 2024, in particular:

A share capital increase of €1.2bn , which strengthened the Group's liquidity by €679m after deducting the amounts settled at the restructuring date: repayment of deferred tax and payroll taxes (€233m 27 ), repayment of borrowings and financial expenses (€235m), payment of related expenses or expenses due on the restructuring date (€53m 28 );

, which strengthened the Group's liquidity by €679m after deducting the amounts settled at the restructuring date: A conversion into equity of most of the Group's secured and unsecured debt, as well as TSSDI undated deeply subordinated notes, representing €4.9bn in principal maturities (€3.5bn excluding TSSDIs).





Further to these transactions, Casino's share capital is made up of 37,304,080,735 shares, representing 37,351,145,246 theoretical voting rights.

The completion of Casino's financial restructuring resulted in a change of control of Casino Group in favour of France Retail Holdings S.à.r.l., the Consortium's controlling holding company (an entity ultimately controlled by Mr Daniel Kretínský).

The next steps in the Group's financial restructuring are as follows:

Share capital transactions

(i) From 14 May to 13 June 2024 : reverse split of the shares comprising Casino's capital, such that 100 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each will be exchanged for 1 new share with a par value of €1.00 each

(ii) 14 June 2024 : reduction in Casino's capital by reducing the par value of the shares issued by Casino from €1.00 to €0.01 per share (subject to the effective completion of the reverse stock split)

Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2024

Reorganisation

This morning, the Group announced the details of the transformation project implemented as part of its financial restructuring and the reduction in the scope of its activities.

The press release is available on the Company's website: link.



APPENDICES – GROSS SALES

Gross sales under banner

TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS SALES

UNDER BANNER (in €m, including fuel) Q1 2024



Change

(incl. calendar effects) Monoprix 1,146 +0.5% Franprix 486 -0.1% Casino 537 +0.8% TOTAL CONVENIENCE BRANDS 2,169 +0.4% Cdiscount 508 -13.8% Other 30 -25.3 CASINO GROUP TOTAL 2,706 -2.9%

APPENDICES – STORE NETWORK

Store network of continuing operations29

31 March 2023 30 June 2023 30 Sept. 2023 31 Dec. 2023 31 March 2024 Monoprix 852 855 862 861 849 o/w Integrated stores France excl. Naturalia

Franchises/BL France excl. Naturalia 343

266 345

272 342

285 338

291 336

285 Naturalia integrated stores France 177 175 170 170 168 Naturalia franchises/BL France 66 63 65 62 60 Franprix 1,157 1,189 1,186 1,221 1,198 o/w Integrated stores France

Franchises/BL France

International affiliates30 328

709

120 324

745

120 319

754

113 323

782

116 320

768

110 Casino

o/w Integrated stores France

Franchises/BL France

International affiliates31 6,000

588

5,286

126 6,017

568

5,318

131 5,964

543

5,286

135 5,862

493

5,230

139 5,816

450

5,227

139 Other businesses32 5 5 5 5 5 TOTAL 8,014 8,066 8,017 7,949 7,868

BL: Business lease

APPENDICES – ACCOUNTING INFORMATION

Discontinued operations

In accordance with IFRS 5, the earnings of the following businesses are presented within discontinued operations for the 2023 and 2024 periods.

Assaí : Casino Group relinquished control of its Brazilian cash & carry business Assaí on 31 March 2023 and sold its residual stake in the company on 23 June 2023.

: Casino Group relinquished control of its Brazilian cash & carry business Assaí on 31 March 2023 and sold its residual stake in the company on 23 June 2023. Grupo Éxito: in connection with the tender offers launched in the United States and Colombia by Grupo Calleja for Grupo Éxito, Casino Group completed the sale of its entire 47.36% stake on 26 January 2024 (including a 13.3% indirect stake via GPA).

in connection with the tender offers launched in the United States and Colombia by Grupo Calleja for Grupo Éxito, Casino Group completed the sale of its entire 47.36% stake on 26 January 2024 (including a 13.3% indirect stake via GPA). GPA: the BRL 704 m capital increase was completed on 14 March 2024, the date on which Casino Group lost control. Following this operation, the Group holds 22.5% of GPA's capital.

the BRL 704 m capital increase was completed on 14 March 2024, the date on which Casino Group lost control. Following this operation, the Group holds 22.5% of GPA's capital. Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets: in light of the sale of the hypermarkets and supermarkets, the results of these businesses (including Codim) are presented within discontinued operations for 2023 and 2024. The Leader Price franchises in France are also presented within discontinued operations.

Main changes in the scope of continuing operations

Sale of Carya (Cdiscount) on 31 December 2023

Sale of five integrated Casino convenience stores to Groupement Les Mousquetaires in September 2023

Reconciliation table of Adjusted EBITDA to trading profit

(En M€) T1 2024 T1 2023 Trading profit (50.1) (12.5) Recurring depreciation and amortisation (156.3) (157.4) Adjusted EBITDA 106.3 144.9

