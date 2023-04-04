Casino Group: Release of the 2022 universal registration document

RELEASE OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

2022 French Universal Registration Document for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, was filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers” ("AMF”) on 4th April 2023 under the number D.23-0227

This includes the following information:

n 2022 Annual Financial report,

n The declaration of non-financial performance,

n The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

n A description of the share buyback program.

Copies of 2022 Universal Registration Document will be available, free of charges, at Casino’s Headquarter (+33 (0)4 77 45 33 04 / 1, Cours Antoine Guichard, 42000 Saint-Etienne, France).

This document may also be consulted on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on Casino’s website

