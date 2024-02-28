|
28.02.2024 08:18:33
Casino Group: Release of the FY 2023 presentation results
RELEASE OF
THE FULL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
The Group has released its full-year 2023 earnings presentation on its website. It is available following this link:
https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/2024-02-28-Presentation-FY-2023-Results.pdf
