02.08.2024 18:59:55
Casino Group: Release of the H1 2024 financial report
RELEASE OF THE HALF YEAR 2024
FINANCIAL REPORT
The Group has released its half year 2024 financial report, in English, on its website.
It is available following this link:
https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/H1-2024-Financial-Report.pdf
Analyst and investor contacts
|Christopher Welton
|+33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
|cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
|Charlotte Izabel
|+33 (0)1 53 70 51 29
|cizabel@groupe-casino.fr
|Investor Relations
|+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
|IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr
Press contacts
|Corporate Communications Department – Casino Group
|Stéphanie Abadie
|+33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
|sabadie@groupe-casino.fr
|Investor Communications Department
|+33 (0)1 53 65 24 78
|directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr
Disclaimer
This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.
