Casino Group: Update on the conditions precedent to the financial restructuring

Update on the conditions precedent to the financial restructuring

Paris, 2 February 2024

Casino announces that the anti-trust authorities of Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Morocco and Kosovo issued decisions authorising, under merger control, the acquisition of control of the Group as part of the financial restructuring by the consortium (composed of EP Equity Investment III s.à r.l., Fimalac and Attestor), it being specified that the consortium's acquisition vehicle will be controlled by EP Equity Investment III s.à r.l., a company controlled by Mr Daniel Kretínský (the "Transaction”).

Casino also announces that on 2 February 2024 the European Commission issued a decision authorising the Transaction under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation.

Lastly, the Luxembourg Insurance Authority has authorised the change of indirect control of Casino RE (the Group's reinsurance subsidiary).

The Group recalls that the completion of its financial restructuring remains subject only to the approval of the accelerated safeguard plans of Casino Finance, DCF, CPF, Quatrim, Monoprix and Ségisor by the Paris Commercial Court.



