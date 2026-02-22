Caesars Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A1C9E4 / ISIN: US1276861036
|
22.02.2026 01:05:58
Casino Icon Caesars Entertainment Navigates Debt and Digital Transition as Progeny 3 Exits
According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Progeny 3, Inc. sold its entire holding of 1,872,400 shares in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). The estimated value of the transaction was $50.60 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value in Caesars decreased by $50.60 million, reflecting both the sale and price movements over the period.Progeny 3, Inc. sold out of Caesars; the position now represents n/a of 13F reportable assets under managementTop holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Caesars Entertainment Corp.
