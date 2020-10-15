Casino Night Fundraiser and Auction Benefitting First Responder Families Hosted By Blue Family Fund

BURLESON, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burleson-based non-profit Blue Family Fund is excited to announce a fundraising event on Saturday February 27, 2021.

Casino Night Fundraiser and Auction will feature a variety of spirits from local brands along with catering by Z's Café. It will be held from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PMat 809 Vickery Event Center located at 809 W Vickery Fort Worth Texas. A silent auction will be held as you gamble away at game tables such as Craps and Blackjack. Ticket prices include spirits, catering, and some casino cash. The proceeds from the event will benefit Blue Family Fund and their support of first responders.

"We are very excited about this event," says Stacey Magovern, Co-Founder of Blue Family Fund. "It's going to be a fun evening to share with the community, all while supporting a great cause and bringing awareness to the needs of the families of First Responders."

Blue Family Fund is a 501c3 non-profit that provides scholarship opportunities and financial assistance to First Responder families in need. The Blue Family Fund promise is that 100% of donations made to the Fund are donated directly to the families of First Responders through scholarships or as aid.

Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased via https://bluefamilyfund.org/. Only 300 tickets are available for this event and must be purchased in advance.

For more information, please contact Stacey Magovern, Co-Founder of Blue Family Fund, at stacey@pointblanksafety.com

Tickets: https://bluefamilyfund.org/product/casino-night-tickets/

Contact: Stacey Magovern, Blue Family Fund

Phone: (682)433.3070

Email: stacey@pointblanksafety.com

