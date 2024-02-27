|
27.02.2024 08:14:00
Casino: Paris Commercial Court Approves Accelerated Safeguard Plans
(RTTNews) - Casino said the Paris Commercial Court approved the accelerated safeguard plans for the company and some of its subsidiaries. The company said, in the absence of a suspensory appeal, it is anticipated that all transactions provided for in the financial restructuring will be completed on 27 March 2024.
Casino said the implementation of share capital increases planned as part of the financial restructuring will result in massive dilution for existing shareholders and Rallye will lose control of the company to the benefit of the consortium.
