Casino Renews 6 Security Robot Contract with Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, is pleased to announce that a southern California casino and resort has renewed its contract for 6 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) for the 5th year. Casinos have become one of Knightscope’s key clients due to the versatility of the use case in such an environment. In addition to augmenting some of the most sophisticated security and surveillance programs in the country, ASRs are able to engage visitors in a fun and futuristic way, deliver on-brand messages, identify VIPs and VVIPs prior to entering the casino, and distinguish the resort as a cutting-edge destination. Knightscope is proud to include this forward-thinking client among its long list of multi-year users.

