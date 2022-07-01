|
01.07.2022 15:55:00
Casino Renews Knightscope Agreement for Third Year
Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a California casino has renewed its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) contract for a third year. This client originally deployed a K3 ASR following the onset of the pandemic. Once gaming establishments were approved to reopen, the K3 supplemented guard services at a time when filling certain rolls proved to be a challenge. As operations slowly returned to normal, Knightscope and its client worked closely together to examine the use cases in which ASRs were most beneficial and subsequently identified that a K1 ASR would better suit the long-term needs of the casino. This is a prime example of the emphasis Knightscope places on exemplary customer service and where having a suite of products addressing multiple applications gives clients the option to adapt to changing situations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005105/en/
Casino Renews Knightscope Agreement for Third Year (Photo: Business Wire)
About Knightscope
Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005105/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Knightscope Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Knightscope Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Knightscope Inc Registered Shs -A-
|2,95
|-1,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Märkte zeigen sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.