Casio Adds MenuDrive Interface To Select Point-Of-Sale Terminals

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is excited to announce the addition of MenuDrive to its Android™-based V-R7000 and V-R200 point-of-sale (POS) terminals. With MenuDrive, restaurant owners are able to create their own branded online and mobile ordering system that will interface with Casio's V-R series of terminals.

"The restaurant industry is changing, and more customers are choosing to order their food online through restaurant web sites or online ordering apps in an effort to save time," said Glenn Deal, Sales Development Manager of Casio's Systems Products Division. "We're excited to add the MenuDrive interface to our V-R series of terminals and give restaurant owners the tools they need to deliver the best experience possible to their customers."

Online ordering presents a host of benefits for both restaurant owners and patrons. For restaurant owners and managers, online ordering allows them to streamline their resources, get greater exposure on their web sites, improve their customer service and potentially generate more sales. For customers, online ordering gives them another way to conveniently and efficiently interact with an establishment.

How It Works

Once an order has been placed through a restaurant's online ordering interface, MenuDrive will then route the customer's order to the Casio V-R7000 and V-R200 terminals at the restaurant. A red line on the terminal operator display will flash indicating to staff that a new online order from MenuDrive is in the queue to be processed. Those online orders will appear in a separate order screen with the customer name, items ordered, and the time the order was received. The order will be in red indicating that it hasn't been opened to process the food preparation. Customers have the option of paying at the completion of the ordering process or at the restaurant when they pick up their food. Those customers that paid online will be designated as pre-paid, while orders that have not yet been paid will be finalized at the V-R terminals upon pick-up.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of POS and electronic cash registers, please visit www.Casio4business.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About MenuDrive

MenuDrive empowers restaurants by allowing them to have their own custom branded online and mobile ordering system. Its feature-rich technology allows restaurant operators to easily add e-commerce to their offerings, so that customers can order online or place orders by smartphone for in-store pickup or home or office delivery. MenuDrive serves restaurants and food establishments throughout the United States & Canada. For more information visit www.menudrive.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-adds-menudrive-interface-to-select-point-of-sale-terminals-300969978.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.