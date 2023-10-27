CASIO AND OPEN UP RESOURCES LAUNCH NEW INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO ENHANCE MATHEMATICS EDUCATION

Integration of Casio Technology Into Open Up's Algebra 1 Program Will Streamline Math Education Program; Improve Equity By Expanding Access to Less Connected Schools

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first step in a new partnership focused on equity in math education, Casio and Open Up Resources (OUR) have joined forces to integrate Casio's ClassPad.net technology into the Algebra 1 Program of Open Up High School Mathematics, the organizations announced today at the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics conference. This collaboration aims to address challenges stemming from limited access to technology resources, aiming to create a more inclusive and enriching learning environment.

Open Up High School Mathematics students and educators now have access to ClassPad.net, an intuitive online tool seamlessly incorporated into OUR's openly accessible curriculum. This platform empowers teachers and students to delve further into the presented mathematical concepts.

The integration of ClassPad.net within Open Up High School Mathematics represents a significant step forward in the shared mission of both organizations to promote equity and accessibility in education. Casio and OUR have developed an Equitable Integration of Technology Framework, which underscores the importance of empowering students with a deeper understanding of mathematics through the strategic use of technology, with a focus on providing equal access and opportunities for all learners.

Built on Casio's long-standing legacy in mathematics hardware development, ClassPad Math draws from the reputable ClassPad series of CAS-enabled calculators. This integration plays a pivotal role in aiding students in comprehending mathematical principles, fostering mathematical reasoning, and facilitating effective communication of their thought processes.

Within the Open Up High School Mathematics Algebra I course, users will find:

An embedded ClassPad Math online scientific and graphing calculator.

Tutorials integrated within select lessons, offering guidance on leveraging ClassPad Math and Casio's fx-9750GIII graphing calculator to enrich the problem-solving experience.

An inclusive technology integration framework within the course guide.

Open Up High School Math is the only high school mathematics curriculum entirely structured around the 5 Practices for Orchestrating Productive Mathematics Discussions. This comprehensive three-year curriculum aligns with the College and Career Ready Standards, available in both Integrated and AGA course sequences.

Jason Isaacs, CEO of Open Up Resources said, "This forward-looking collaboration between Open Up Resources and Casio is about harnessing our unique strengths and making math accessible to more learning environments. It's about elevating innovation and advancing equity in mathematics education. We're excited to begin this collaboration by providing teachers with practical tools to enrich students' learning experiences through accessible tech integration in the classroom."

Dr. Kristopher J. Childs, Chief Academics, Equity, and Social Justice Officer at Open Up Resources said, "The OUR x Casio partnership will transform mathematics education by offering teachers practical guidance for incorporating technology in the classroom and enhancing students' mathematics experiences. With a strong emphasis on equity, this partnership will reimagine mathematics education and set a new standard for seamless technology integration."

Hirofumi Takeda, Senior General Manager of the EdTech Division, Casio America, Inc said, "Our alliance with Open Up Resources embodies Casio's profound commitment to fostering equity in education. Through the seamless integration of advanced technology within teaching and learning frameworks, we aspire to inaugurate a progressive phase in mathematics education. This endeavor is fundamentally aimed at empowering educators with robust, innovative tools, and ensuring every student has access to a high-quality, technology-enhanced educational journey."

To access the Casio integration within Open Up High School Mathematics:

Navigate to the Open Up Resources website

Select Open Up High School Math > AGA / Integrated

Select Algebra 1 and teacher or student roles then click "Explore" Teacher accounts include course guide + tutorials + ClassPad Student view gives access to ClassPad + tutorials.

Login to the Open Up Resources website (Creating an account is free.)

Explore units and lessons online

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com .

About Open Up Resources

Open Up Resources is a non-profit publisher in pursuit of delivering equitable learning experiences for all students by providing educators best in class, research-based PreK-12 curricula and professional learning so they may support every student's academic success and create in-class experiences that celebrate, honor, and empower all students with a keen focus on historically excluded student populations. To learn more about Open Up Resources' mission and work, click here .

