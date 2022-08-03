Casio Computer Q1 Profit Down; Confirms H1, FY23 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japan's Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) on Wednesday reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent dropped 2 percent to 4.22 billion yen from prior year's 4.30 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 17.60 yen, down from 17.74 yen last year.

Net sales were 61.27 billion yen for the quarter, up 3.2 percent from last year's 59.38 billion yen.

Looking ahead for the first half, the company still projects attributable net income of 6.50 billion yen or 27.15 yen per share, down 26.2 percent from last year, and net sales of 130 billion yen, up 3.2 percent from last year.

Further for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect attributable net income of 17.50 billion yen or 73.12 yen per share, up 10.1 percent from last year, and net sales of 270 billion yen, up 7 percent from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com